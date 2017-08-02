Fujitsu opens office in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Fujitsu Azerbaijan, the representative office of Fujitsu, has been registered in Azerbaijan, the Taxes Ministry’s ‘Vergiler’ newspaper reported Aug 2.

The charter capital of the company is 2,000 manats. Turkish citizen Salahattin Ustun is the official representative of the company.

The company was registered in the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry on May 15, 2017.

The representative office is registered at: 15B B. Bagirova Street, Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services.