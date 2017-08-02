Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction works in Pirallahi

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for continuation of construction works in Pirallahi district of Baku.

Under the presidential order, 4.5 million manats are allocated from the state budget for continuation of construction of the administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority.

The president also allocated an initial sum of five million manats for the construction of 29 five-story residential buildings for residents of Pirallahi living in run-down houses.