Uzbek President signs decree on reforming state and corporate procurement of goods

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 2

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree on measures to further the reform of the system of state and corporate procurement of goods and services, according to the information published on the website of Uzbek Economy Ministry on July 1.

The decree aims at ensuring the effective use of the state budget funds, state trust funds, to further the development of competition and equal access of business entities to the state and corporate orders for the supply of goods (services), as well as openness and transparency of this process.

According to this decree, the state enterprise – Directorate of International Industrial Fair and Cooperation Exchange – will be liquidated.

National Agency for Project Management under the President of Uzbekistan, jointly with Finance and Economy Ministries, State Committee for the Promotion of Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition were instructed to make proposals on the radical improvement of the system of the state and corporate purchases of goods (works, services) within the period of two months.

The State Committee for Investments, the Ministry of Foreign Trade jointly with the Justice Ministry and other interested governmental branches should submit proposals for further development of exhibition and fair activities of the National Exhibition Complex Uzexpocentre to the Cabinet of Ministers. They should also propose relative amendments to the legislation.