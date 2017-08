Azerbaijani team in semifinals of European Shooting Championship

2017-08-02 17:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani shooting team, Fuad Gurbanov and Regina Meftahetdinova, have advanced to the mixed team semifinals at the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.