Swedish shooters grab gold, silver medals of European Championship

2017-08-02 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Sweden’s Jesper Nyberg won the gold medal in men’s 50m running target event, held as part of the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

He scored 591 points.

Another Swedish athlete, Emil Martinsson won the silver medal, by scoring 589 points.

Bedrich Jonas of the Czech Republic and Russia’s Mikhail Azarenko won the bronze medal, by scoring 586 points each.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.