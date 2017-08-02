60 handguns left by men fleeing from Iran to Iraq

2017-08-02 18:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Aug 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Unidentified persons left 60 handguns and fled into the Iraqi territory after being discovered and pursued by the Iranian Police in Kermanshah Province, ISNA news agency reported on Aug 2.

Kermanshah Province has been making it into the headlines in the past couple of months, due to the reports concerning twin terrorist attacks by the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) in the capital city of Tehran.

A few weeks after the attacks, Iranian authorities said they demolished the house that the attackers had used as a hideout in Kermanshah Province.

Previously, local officials stated that they had arrested 50 persons, who affiliated with and provided support to the IS members involved in the attacks.