Iran calls on Pakistan to open respective bank branches

2017-08-02

Tehran, Iran, Aug 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The President of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Valiollah Seif has called upon Pakistan to cooperate by complimenting in the opening of the respective national bank branches in both countries.

Speaking at the meeting with Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran Assef Darani, Seif additionally urged the resumption of the joint membership of both countries in the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), the CBI website reported Aug 2.

Sources have said Pakistan’s Habib Bank is willing to open a branch in Iran.

Seif stated that Iran is fully ready to issue authorization for Pakistani banks to open branches in the Islamic Republic.

He added that Iran’s Bank Melli is also preparing to open a branch in Pakistan.

Iran was expelled from the ACU after the imposition of the economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic in the early 2010s.