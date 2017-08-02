PM: Turkey fighting against 3 terrorist organizations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is simultaneously fighting against three terrorist organizations, the country’s media quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying at a meeting of the Turkish Supreme Military Council Aug. 2.

Yildirim noted that one of these terrorist organizations is the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the other two are the Fethullah Gulen’s movement (FETÖ) and the “Islamic State” terrorist group (aka IS, ISIS, ISIL or Daesh).

According to him, the fight with the listed terrorist organizations has strengthened significantly.

“There are external and internal threats to Turkey’s security,” noted the prime minister.

It should be noted that the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces has been changed at a meeting of the Supreme Military Council, held Aug. 2.

Under the Council’s decision, Incumbent Gendarmerie Commander Gen. Yashar Guler has been appointed as commander-in-chief of the Turkish Land Forces, Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal – as commander-in-chief of the Turkish Navy, and General Hasan Kucukakyuz has been appointed as the new air force commander.

