Russia PM: new U.S. sanctions amount to 'full-scale trade war'

New sanctions on Russia which U.S. President Donald Trump has signed into law are tantamount to a "full-scale trade war", Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Medvedev also said in a Facebook post that the sanctions showed the Trump administration was utterly powerless.

"The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished," he wrote.

