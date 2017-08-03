Turkey plays key role in Europe's future, EU Minister Celik says

2017-08-03 07:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik has said that Turkey is a key constituent of Europe and plays a central role in the future of Europe, speaking out amid ongoing tension between Turkey and the EU, Daily Sabah reported.

On his Twitter account on Aug. 1, Minister Celik tweeted, "Those who voice such simple-minded approaches do not know Turkey. Neither do they understand what Europe is about," adding: "They talk about this for days. They produce so-called arguments and analysis. They build theories like paper towers."

Asserting that Turkey and Europe are indispensible partners both geographically and historically, the minister for EU affairs said: "If they [the bloc] are simply asked what Europe is and where it is, they wouldn't be able to produce a definition they'd agree on that would be credible. Should you go one step further and ask, ‘What is Europe all about without Turkey?' they would not be able to provide a meaningful answer. Leave aside international politics. ...Mere history and geopolitics nullify such arguments." Celik also suggested that short-sighted arguments between Turkey and the EU should be put aside, stressing that Turkey plays a key role in Europe's future.

‘‘If you simply show a map to those who produce such assertive but also simple-minded arguments, the debate will come to an end immediately. There is a geopolitical map that gives spirit to the physical map. For those who can see the geopolitical map, the picture is crystal clear. Also, if you look at the map of recent global developments that have created tensions and changes, you will see a different picture. For Europe's future, Turkey - as a European power that has numerous characteristics of strength - is at the center and plays a pivotal role in the future," he concluded.