Last day of European Shooting Championship kicks off in Baku

2017-08-03 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

The last day of the European Shooting Championship has kicked off in Baku.

Skeet (Mixed Teams) and 50m running target events will be held at the Baku Shooting Center today.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.