Turkmenistan, Turkey mull issues of business partnership

2017-08-03 10:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received President of Turkey’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the Turkmen government said in a message.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on current issues of the Turkmen-Turkish cooperation.

Hisarciklioglu reaffirmed the readiness of Turkish business circles to continue taking an active part in the implementation of the large-scale reform programs and infrastructure projects carried out in Turkmenistan.

The agreements reached at the highest levels, the established solid regulatory and legal basis, as well as the ties of friendship, historical and cultural affinity uniting the people of Turkmenistan and Turkey make a solid foundation for effective cooperation between the two countries, says the message.

In this context, it was noted that there are favorable prospects for expanding the range of bilateral trade turnover, stimulating investment activity, and implementing new joint projects.

The Turkmen-Turkish intergovernmental commission and the joint business council, as well as exhibitions and business forums held on a regular basis are playing a significant role in amplification and diversification of the productive contacts.

Turkish companies are implementing large-scale projects in Turkmenistan in such spheres as transportation, communications, agriculture, construction, trade, water resources management and others.

Currently, about 600 enterprises with participation of Turkish capital operate in Turkmenistan.