Supreme Leader endorses Rouhani as Iran’s President (PHOTO)

2017-08-03

Tehran, Iran, Aug 3

By Farhad Daneshvar, Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has officially endorsed centralist cleric Hassan Rouhani as the President of Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave his endorsement letter to the re-elected President Hassan Rouhani, during the ceremony for his confirmation as the Iranian chief executive, in Tehran on Aug 3, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

In his endorsement letter, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the president to stand against excessive demands of the arrogant states.

Delivering his speech, after the endorsement of his second term by the Supreme Leader, Rouhani pledged to take measures aimed at improving the country’s economic situation, eliminating poverty and creating new job opportunities through boosting production and attracting foreign investment.

Nonetheless, the public inauguration of President Hassan Rouhani will be held on Aug 5 at the Parliament. Iranians re-elected Rouhani as the President in the country’s May, 2017 elections. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the President will have two weeks to submit his new cabinet to the Parliament for the vote of confidence.

During his election campaign for a second term in office, Hassan Rouhani, 68, pledged to deliver on his campaign promises of creating a freer society and improving the economic situation in the country.

President Hassan Rouhani, who championed a nuclear deal with the world powers during his first term, has faced accusations of a failed accord, which has not benefited the ordinary Iranians.

Although the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), lifted nuclear related sanctions against Iran, the benefits of the deal have been slow-to-come for many Iranians, as ordinary people argue that they have not felt it in their day-to-day lives.

In the meantime, the US imposed sanctions on Iran have shed shadows over the outcome of the nuclear deal, with President Rouhani vowing to respond to the US moves by breaching the terms of that deal.