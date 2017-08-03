President Aliyev arrives in Balakan district (PHOTO)

2017-08-03 12:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived with a visit to country’s Balakan district.

The head of the state laid flowers to the statue of the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the city of Balakan.

Head of Balakan District Executive Authority Islam Rzayev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the landscaping work carried out in the Heydar Aliyev Park.