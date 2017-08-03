Gabala festival to enhance Azerbaijan-Israel co-op in music field – ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Gabala International Music Festival will enhance the cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan in the field of music, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav, who is attending the festival in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, told Trend Aug.3.

“I have heard a lot about Gabala festivals. I know that this is the ninth anniversary of this festival. It is the first time I am attending the event and I am deeply impressed by the quality, diversity and the harmony between the various players coming from all parts of the world,” said the ambassador.

Stav pointed out that the combination of performances of young players and very experienced ones in the festival is a unique experience.

“I am very proud that we have representatives from Israel like Janna Gandelman and Dmitry Yablonsky. I am very privileged to be here and will definitely come next year,” he added.

The ambassador noted that he is deeply impressed by the quality of Azerbaijan Symphony Orchestra and maestro Rauf Abdullayev.

“I had the privilege to listen to this orchestra in Baku when we brought our pianist Dorel Golan,” said Stav, adding that now, he is very keen to hear the rest of the concert and to see how they perform virtuoso pianist Sergei Rachmaninov’s pieces.

“So here in Gabala, it this beautiful place, this is going to be really excellent experience,” he said.

IX Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and “Gilan Holding” kicked off on July 29 in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city and will last till August 3.

