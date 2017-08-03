EU to help increase business competitiveness of Azerbaijani district

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The European Union (EU), as a part of the assistance program, will allocate 13.5 million euros for the development of fruit and vegetable growing in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district, the EU local office said in a message Aug. 3.

According to the message, the program will be focused on improving competitiveness in the fruit and vegetable production sector.

The program will help in eliminating the challenges that the district faced in being competitive at the national and international levels, said the message.

The EU will work jointly with the Azerbaijani government to create a system of regional and strategic planning, a modern network of centers for economic and intercommunal cooperation, and to enhance the business environment and investment climate in the sector of fruit and vegetable production of the Lankaran district.