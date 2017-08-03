Supreme Leader says Iran remains strong despite enemies’ hostility

2017-08-03 12:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Aug 3

By Farhad Daneshvar, Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the Islamic Republic remains strong in political, security and economic spheres despite “the enemies’ hostile approaches” and existing sanctions.

“The Iranian nation nowadays knows how to deal with the enemies’ tricks … We have no fears about the enemies,” said the Supreme Leader, addressing participants of the ceremony for endorsement of the President Hassan Rouhai’s second term in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged the government to deal with the country’s economic difficulties and sustenance, to expand the country’s ties with the world and to stand against all “arrogant countries, in particular the U.S.”

Supreme Leader advised President Hassan Rouhani to make a priority of the country’s expenditure problems and take planned actions regarding the country’s economic issues, to protect the unity amongst the nation and refrain from creating domestic tensions.

He told the government officials to remain vigilant about the enemies’ plots to topple the Islamic System.

Khamenei further criticized the westerners over their concerns about Iran’s recent rocket test, describing the rocket launch as a “scientific issue.”

Supreme Leader officially endorsed centralist cleric Hassan Rouhani as the President of Iran for the second term on Thursday.

Public inauguration of the President Hassan Rouhani will be held on Aug 5 at the Iranian Parliament.