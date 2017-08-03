Ilham Aliyev launches Balakan Hydroelectric Power Station (PHOTO)

2017-08-03 13:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Balakan Hydroelectric Power Station on Aug. 3.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the head of state about the power station located on the Balakan River. He noted that, the foundation stone of the 1.5 MW-facility was laid in by President Ilham Aliyev in 2010.

In accordance with the project, 5.6m-high dam, maximum width of which at the bottom is 28 and on top is four meters, was constructed.

The power station, with the production capabilities of 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, will meet 15 percent of electricity needs of the district, as well as 25-30 percent of needs of the city of Balakan.

The head of the state has launched Balakan Hydroelectric Power Station.

More than 100 workers were engaged in the construction of the station. Extensive landscaping work was done, state-of-the-art lightning system was installed and green areas were created in the adjacent area.

Story still developing