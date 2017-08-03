President Aliyev attends opening of Flag Museum in Balakan district (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Balakan district.

The head of the state cut the ribbon officially symbolizing opening of the Flag Museum.

President Aliyev took a tour of the museum.

The construction of the museum had started in February and was completed this July.

The museum is located on the 510 square meters area. It has several halls and conference rooms. Various exhibits are demonstrated in the museum’s exhibition hall, including flags, coats of arms, maps, coins, as well as the uniforms of the special services and law-enforcement bodies.

