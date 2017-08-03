Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Balakan-Saribulag-Gabagchol-Khalatala highway (PHOTO)

2017-08-03 13:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Balakan-Saribulag-Gabagchol-Khalatala highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of the state about the technical specifications of the highway.

Two-lane highway is 24.5 km in length and 10m in width. Bridge, measuring 18m in length and 7m in width, was also constructed over the road.

Road safety poles, traffic signs, and informative boards were installed along the highway.

The head of the state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the newly reconstructed highway.

Story still developing