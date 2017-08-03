President Aliyev inaugurates ABAD Center in Balakan district (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the ABAD Center in Balakan.

President Ilham Aliyev first viewed the stands highlighting the activities and future plans of the Balkhurma enterprise for 2016-2017, which is located in Katekh village, Balakan district.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov informed the head of state about the works done as part of the ABAD project.

ABAD is a public legal entity, which was established by President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on September 23, 2016.

ABAD’s main goals include implementing projects that support small and medium enterprises and establishing fund to finance these projects; identifying the exact target group and creating proper conditions for use of modern technological equipment for agriculture products; assisting preparation of business plans and organization of various functional services; organizing certification of manufactured products on the basis of "one window" principle; dealing with logistics; sharing best practices; taking other measures for development of production oriented entrepreneurship.

On October, 2016, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a Corporate Cooperation Agreement in the field of activities of ABAD Centers. Within the framework of cooperation, the ABAD project of Balakan district was determined as the second pilot project.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the products manufactured in Balakan and other regions within the ABAD project.

Under the project, a two-storey administrative building with an area of about 280 square meters was built here. The offices in the building are supplied with the necessary equipment. There will also be presentation and meeting halls, and a laboratory in the building. The building also houses a complex of different temperature warehouses with a total area of 640 square meters.

After viewing the ABAD Center, President Ilham Aliyev met with the representatives of the general public in the district.

On behalf of the district public, Khanum Zurnayeva and Mahammad Bazarov thanked the head of state for his high attention and care.

Then a photo was taken.

