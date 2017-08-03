Azercell supports int’l tournament for children with disabilities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Children’s Paralympics Committee, established with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC successfully continues its operation, thus the Committee now includes 6 kinds of sports: judo, swimming, table tennis, wrestling, boccia and dancing in wheel-chair. At present, 32 children practice boccia in Mardakan and Ganjlik rehabilitation centers, 40 children go in for swimming in Sumgait Paralympic Center, 6 children practice table tennis in Garadagh tennis school and 32 sportsmen exercise judo in Sumgait Paralympic Center. Additionally, there are 20 people practicing wresting in the building of the Society of Blind People and 1 person going in for dancing in wheel-chair in the dancing hall of AF Mall. Furthermore, a group of paralympians had a medical check-up and treatment and attended the training camp in Gashalti Hotel, Naftalan with the support of Azercell in June.

Children’s Paralympics Committee has already prepared their plan for this year. 2 sportsmen will join the international boccia tournament to be held on September 4-9 in Moscow, Russia. Also, III Children’s Paralympic Games have been scheduled for November, 2017.

Children’s Paralympics Committee, established in 2014 with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC has attracted teenage and young athletes from various regions of the country. About 50 sportsmen got an opportunity to do exercises and represent Azerbaijan in international competitions. The main objective of the Committee is to prepare reserve sportsmen and support disabled children’s integration to the society through habilitation and rehabilitation.

Azercell Telecom received a special award by American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) for its contribution to Children’s Paralympics Committee and support to the disabled children’s integration to the society.

