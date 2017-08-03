Lazio Region presents the book “Green Economy of Lazio - Expo Astana 2017”

Lazio Region presented today the book “Green Economy of Lazio - Expo Astana 2017” at the National Library in Astana, published in collaboration with Teti Editore. The book aims to collect and show the most innovative technologies and policies in relation to energy efficiency and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Today’s presentation was one of the last events hosted by Lazio’s mission at Expo Astana 2017. Among the partecipants of the book presentation were Stefano Ravagnan, the Italian ambassador in Kazakhstan; Daniele Leodori, President of Lazio Region Council, and Quirino Briganti, Lazio Region Coordinator at Expo Astana 2017.

Ambassador Ravagnan praised Lazio’s mission to Kazakhstan: “Lazio will leave a positive mark at Expo Astana 2017, due to the various initiatives held during the event”. Ravagnan also underlined the importance of publishing a book “focused on Lazio’s policies on green economy”.

According to Briganti, in an era of deep economic, social and cultural contradictions, looking at the future dictates the ability of making strategic choices. “Lazio accepted such a challenge, as the Astana’s experience shows, and ‘going green’ constitutes a new and more responsible development, based on innovation and environmental compatibility”, said Briganti.

“Green economy represents the path that every country has to follow towards a sustainable future”, said Leodori, as our planet’s resourches are limited. “In such a context, Lazio embarked upon this challenge, looking at the research, technological and innovation sector”, continued Leodori.

Lazio is an important cultural and research hub, as its territory hosts ten public and private universities, while also being home for the Cnr (Consiglio nazionale delle ricerche- National Research Council) Enea (Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) and the national laboratories of Frascati, under the National institute for Nuclear Physics, as Leodori stated.

The book “Green Economy of Lazio - Expo Astana 2017” aims to enhance Lazio’s presence in Kazakhstan. The volume focuses on regional companies working on green economy and the research and innovation experiences tied to renewable energy, as Lazio is one of the most important region in Europe when it comes to high-tech and research centres. Lazio’s efforts in this sector aim to develop sustainable solutions for the environment and to protect the natural and cultural heritage of the region.

Written in Italian, English and Russian, the book also covers economic and geopolitical issues related to Kazakhstan and Central Asia.