Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan

2017-08-03 16:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s power plants generated 12.83 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-July 2017, as compared to 12.7 billion kilowatt hours in the same period of 2016, says a message of Azerenergy JSC.

Azerenergy JSC generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electric and heat energy by using thermal and hydro resources in Azerbaijan.

According to the message, more than 1.88 billion kilowatt hours of electricity were generated by Azerenergy’s power plants in July 2017.

In 2016, Azerenergy produced 22.6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity as compared to 22.5 billion kilowatt hours in 2015.