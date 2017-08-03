Lazio Region presents its cultural and technological excellences at Expo Astana 2017

Lazio Region hosted a conference to present its cultural and technological excellences at Expo Astana 2017, Agenzia Nova reported. The conference, held at the Italian Pavillion of Expo Astana 2017, showed Lazio’s art cities, natural oases, archaeological parks and hundreds of miles of coastline overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

“Lazio is not just Rome”, the Italian ambassador in Astana, Stefano Ravagnan, said in its opening remarks, highlighting the presence of many regional touristic attractions. Ravagnan also recalled tomorrow’s book presentation about Lazio’s contribution to green economy. The event will be held at the National Library in Astana. Lazio participates at Expo Astana 2017 in order to promote its research network and enhance the ties between regional companies and their Kazakh counterparts, said Quirino Briganti, Lazio Region Coordinator at Expo Astana 2017.

This is the reason why Lazio promoted various initiatives to value its high-level scientific research activities and a programme to create ties between Italian and Kazakh companies. According to Angelo Tuccillo, Responsible Scientific Research Centre – Enea (Italian National Agency for New Technology Energy and Sustainable Economic Development), Lazio plays a fundamental role on high-tech research, due to the dense network of universities and research centers in the region. “Lazio is at the heart of the scientific research sector in italy”, Tuccillo explained.

In its closing remarks, Daniele Leodori, President of Lazio Region Council, underlined Lazio’s participation at Expo Astana 2017 for its contribution to the issue of green economy and the promotion of the regional territory. “Other then Rome, Lazio’s territory is mainly unknown”, said Leodori. Regional institutions need to promote Lazio’s natural and cultural heritage; this applies also to Kazakhstan, “which is characterized by the presence of a young and rapidly growing capital city, such as Astana”.