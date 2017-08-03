TAP to ensure maximum environmental protection – MD

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will ensure maximum environmental protection in the areas through which it passes, said TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati.

He pointed out that the pipeline will not generate any polluting emissions during the gas transport operation phase, reads the message on TAP AG consortium’s website.

The use of state-of-the-art technologies under the project will ensure utmost respect for the peculiarities of the territories through which the pipeline will run both in the phase of implementation and in the next phase of operation, added the managing director.

TAP’s social and environmental investment plan creates an important opportunity for local and regional development, said Schieppati, adding that in particular, the consortium is ready to help the development of tourism in Italy’s Puglia region.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

