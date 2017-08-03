Foreign guests at Rouhani’s endorsement ceremony

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Eight presidents, 19 heads of parliaments, nine vice presidents or prime ministers, 11 foreign ministers and more than 40 representatives of governments participated in Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s endorsement ceremony held Aug. 3.

According to the state-run TV IRIB, Pope Francis’ special representative Alberto Ortega and head of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong Nam were among the ceremony’s foreign guests.

Kim Yong Nam was accompanied by the deputy foreign minister, and he was the first guest to arrive in Tehran for the ceremony, the report added.

North Korean number-two official’s visit to Tehran came a day after US president signed a bill, passed by Congress, to slap new sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed centralist cleric Hassan Rouhani as the President of Iran Aug. 2.