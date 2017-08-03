Ilham Aliyev launches Bahmatli electrical substation in Zagatala (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of 110/35/10 KV Bahmatli electrical substation in Zagatala district Aug. 3.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the president of the technical indicators of the substation.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out around the substation, green areas were created there.

Bahmatli substation will ensure high quality supply of electricity to about 9,000 consumers in Bahramli, Suvagil, Dagli, Mosul, Yengiyan, Lahij, Kurdamir, Muganli, Gandakh, Kapanakchi, Chudulubina and Aliabad settlements.

President Aliyev then launched the substation.

Then a photo was taken.