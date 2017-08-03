Qatar arrests 3 more Iranian fishers

Qatar has arrested three Iranian fishers two weeks after jailing three others for illegally entering its waters.

“Qatar seized a fishing vessel with three Iranian citizens on-board,” Mohammad Radmehr, governor of Parsian city, told Mehr Aug. 3.

On July 22, the head of a fishery organization in Iran’s Bushehr city announced that three fishers were arrested by Qatari coast guards near an oil platform in Qatari waters in the Persian Gulf.

Radmehr said that Iran has started negotiations with Qatar to release the six fishers.

Iran itself seized a fishing vessel and arrested five Saudi fishers in its waters on July 22, Tasnim had reported.

Arresting Saudi fishers came three weeks after Riyadh released Iranian fishers after keeping them for a year in prison.