President Aliyev visits hazelnut farm in Gakh (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Lalapasha villager Allahverdi Shirinov’s hazelnut farm in Gakh district.

The head of state was informed of the farm, which has 130 hazelnut trees in a 3.4 hectare area. The farm is expected to give a harvest of more than two tons of hazelnut this year.

According to estimations of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Azerbaijan is the fourth largest producer of hazelnut in the world. The country produces around 35,000 tons of hazelnut, with 90 percent of this exported to foreign markets. In 2016, Azerbaijan exported hazelnut to 25 countries, generating a profit of $100 million.