Iranian senior diplomat arrives in Turkey for talks on Syria

2017-08-03 18:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Ankara on Thursday to discuss the latest regional developments and Syria peace talks with Turkish officials, Mehr news agency reported.

According to the report, the Iranian senior negotiator at the international Astana talks on Syria peace is expected to focus on the latest developments regarding Syrian peace talks during his meetings with Turkish officials.

Jaberi Ansari earlier on August 2 held talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin in Moscow.

During the Moscow meeting, the sides discussed the documents the guarantor states in Syrian talks are currently negotiating.