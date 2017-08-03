Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Flag Museum in Gakh (FOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Gakh district Aug. 3.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the Flag Museum.

The construction of the museum started in 2016. The complex occupies a total area of 3 hectares. The national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan flies on a 62 meter-high flagpole.

The modern lighting system was installed and green areas were laid out there. The museum, which covers a total area of 730 square meters, is located in the territory of the Flag Square.