Ilham Aliyev views tobacco reception center in Gakh (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed a tobacco reception center as part of his visit to Gakh district Aug. 3.

The president was informed that the facility created 90 jobs. Tobacco is cured in 60 facilities there. Local farmers give preference to Virginia sort. Around 6,500-7,000 tons of tobacco will be stored in the district this year.