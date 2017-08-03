Ilham Aliyev attends opening of a highway section (PHOTO)

2017-08-03 19:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Gakh-Goraghan section of Gakh-Goraghan-Zagatala highway.

The president viewed the stands highlighting the technical indicators of the highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the successful major overhaul of Gakh-Goraghan section of Gakh-Goraghan-Zagatala highway, which was built as part of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Districts in 2014-2018.

The construction work has been fully completed on the 8.6-km section of the highway, which is 29.8 km in length. A single-span reinforced concrete bridge was constructed on the highway, while a 46 m long double-span reinforced concrete bridge was built over the Suzgenchchay River. The construction of reinforced concrete water transmission pipes was also completed.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.