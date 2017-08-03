Swedish shooter claims gold at European Championship in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Swedish athlete Emil Martinsson has won the gold medal in men’s 50m running target event at the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

He gained 395 points.

Russian shooter Mikhail Azarenko won the silver medal, by scoring 392.

Finnish athlete Topi Julkunen won the bronze medal, by scoring 390.

The last day of the European Shooting Championship kicked off in Baku today.

Skeet (Mixed Teams) and 50m running target events were held at the Baku Shooting Center.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and finished August 3.