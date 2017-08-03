Ilham Aliyev launches new electrical substation in Gakh (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a new 110/35/10 KV electrical substation in Gakh district.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the president about the substation. The substation will ensure supply of electricity to about 9,000 consumers in the district.

President Aliyev launched the substation.