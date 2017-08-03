Ukrainian shooter grabs last gold at European Championship in Baku

2017-08-03 20:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Ukrainian athlete Igor Kizyma won the gold medal in 50m running target men junior event at the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

He garnered 387 points.

Swiss shooter Andreas Bergstrom won the silver medal, by scoring 379.

Russian athlete Valery Davydov won the bronze medal, by scoring 378.

The last day of the European Shooting Championship was held in Baku today.