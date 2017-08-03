Turkey to open big international Islamic university in Istanbul

2017-08-03 20:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A big international Islamic university will open in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Aug. 3.

Reportedly, the university is expected to begin operating by late 2019-early 2020.

The university will provide classes in the Arabic, Turkish and English languages.

A center for ideological struggle against radical Islamic currents will be also established at the university.

Former Turkish minister of religious affairs Mehmet Gormez is expected to be appointed rector of the international Islamic university.