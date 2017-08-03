Minister: Turkey can meet all Qatar’s needs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey can meet all Qatar’s needs, Turkey’s TRT Haber TV channel reported citing the country’s Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci as saying Aug. 3.

Zeybekci made the remarks at the Turkey-Qatar business forum in Turkey’s province of Izmir Aug. 3.

He stressed investment opportunities of Qatar’s companies in Turkey’s various sectors.

Zeybekci added that Turkish companies will also actively participate in investing in Qatar’s economy.

The minister stressed the strategic nature of the Turkey-Qatar relations.

The total amount of Qatar's investments in the world is $335 billion, while Qatar’s investments in Turkey - $18 billion.

Qatar has purchased a number of big companies and banks in Turkey since 2015, such as QNB Finansbank, ABank, Digiturk, BMC and Boyner.

The investments worth $14.2 billion were made by Turkey in Qatar. Turkish companies are implementing around 130 projects in this country, as well as constructing a subway in Doha, which costs $4.4 billion.

The trade turnover between Qatar and Turkey amounted to $692 million in 2016.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.