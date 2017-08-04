Turkish economy minister to attend Rouhani’s inauguration

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci will attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s re-elected President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Aug. 5, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Zeybekci will visit Iran as a co-chairman of the Iran-Turkey joint economic commission.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the Iranian Parliament with participation of civil and military officials from various countries, including eight presidents, 19 parliament members and 92 high-ranking international delegations.

For the first time, Rouhani became the President of Iran in August of 2013. During the elections held on May 19, 2017, he was re-elected for a second four-year term. He garnered 57 percent of the votes in the elections, with a turnout of 73 percent of the electorate.

