Oil prices down on rising US output

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

World oil prices are going down on Aug.4 amid the report about the production growth in the US.

The price for October futures of Brent oil has decreased by 0.23 percent to $51.89 per barrel as of 06:03 (UTC + 4).

The price for September futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by 0.22 percent and stood at $48.92 per barrel.

Earlier, the US Energy Information Administration said that the country’s oil output increased by 0.21 percent or 20,000 barrels per day to 9.43 million barrels per day over the week ending July 28. At the same time, the country’s commercial crude stocks have dropped lower than the analysts expected - by 1.5 million barrels, or by 0.3 percent to 481.9 million barrels.

Another factor drawing the oil prices down is the rising concern about OPEC oversupply.

OPEC Crude oil exports rose to a record high in July, primarily due to increasing volume of exports from the cartel’s African members, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research.

