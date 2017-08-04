Cargo loading, unloading at Iranian ports up by 10.6%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran’s ports saw loading and unloading of 12.63 million tons of various goods and commodities, including construction materials, over the last Iranian calendar month (June 22 to July 23).

According to the latest data available on the Ports and Maritime Organization’s website, the figure increased by 10.68 percent year-on-year.

The organization loaded and unloaded 2.3 million tons of minerals and construction materials in the one-month period.

In the meantime, about 2.237 million tons of minerals and construction materials were exported through the country’s ports.

Oil and metal products as well as food were among the main goods exported and imported through the country’s 20 ports in the mentioned period.