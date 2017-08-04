Qatar, Turkey to hold joint naval exercises

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Qatar will hold joint naval exercises, says a message issued by Qatar’s Defense Ministry Aug. 4.

The exercises will be held in the territorial waters of Qatar on August 6-7.

Turkish frigate TCG Gokova, carrying 214 soldiers, docked in the Qatari port of Hamad last week.

Turkey and Qatar launched joint military exercises on Aug. 2. The exercises are held at the Tariq bin Ziyad military base. About 250 Turkish servicemen are taking part in the joint exercises.

Previously, Turkey adopted a law ratifying an agreement with Doha on the deployment of Turkish military contingent in Qatar. On June 9, the military agreement between Qatar and Turkey came into force. The document was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2016.

