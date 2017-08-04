Uzbek FM, UN special rep mull situation in Afghanistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Japan’s Special Representative for United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Tadamichi Yamamoto, who arrived in Tashkent, exchanged views on topical international and regional issues in the context of developments in Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

During the meeting held Aug. 3, Minister Kamilov noted that the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, maintenance and development of friendly relations with that country is one of the main priorities of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, conducted by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Currently, Uzbekistan is taking measures to intensify relations with Afghanistan in various fields of mutual interest, particularly, through intensifying the political dialogue, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Tadamichi Yamamoto was also informed about the upcoming international conference on security issues in Central Asia, which is planned to be held in Uzbekistan under the auspices of the United Nations.