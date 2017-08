Uzbekistan names acting head of National TV & Radio Company

2017-08-04 12:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree appointing Babur Alikhanov as acting chairman of National TV and Radio Company, the Uzbek president’s office told Trend Aug. 4.

Prior to this appointment, Alikhanov served as deputy chairman of the National TV and Radio Company.

The company broadcasts 12 TV and four radio channels.