Uzbek, Chinese companies sign agreement on silk production

2017-08-04 12:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Silk Industry Association Uzbekipaksanoat has signed a cooperation agreement with China’s Shandong Guang Tong Silkworm Eggs Co. Ltd., the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

The cooperation agreement will ensure the export of Uzbek silkworms in the next five years.

The sides agreed to build factories for silkworm rearing in Navoi and Kashkadarya regions, according to the Chinese company’s head, Feng Dong.

The company is expected to supply 40,000 boxes of silkworm eggs in the 2018 season. By 2020, this figure will be brought up to 200,000 boxes.