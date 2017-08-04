Projects of BHOS students among grant competition winners

The results of the 10th grant competition held by the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan held on 24 April – 15 May 2017 were announced. In accordance with the results, out of 418 winning projects in “C” category (projects of physical persons) 7 ones were submitted by the students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and 3 projects were promoted via partnership of BHOS students’ youth organization.

The goal of the competition is to ensure the assistance for intellectual and moral development of young generation, increase of public activities, realization of innovative ideas and creative initiatives. The grant competition held in 20 directions mainly encompassed social way of life, ecology, culture, creativity and other similar spheres.

Thus, below mentioned projects will be realized with the organizational support of BHOS as the result of the said grant competition:

“The Development of Algorithmic Thinking” project by BHOS third year student studying in Process Automation Engineering Program, Ayaz Samadli; “Industrial Products Production from Biomass” project by BHOS fourth year student studying in Chemical Engineering Program, chair of BHOS Students’ Trade Union, Zaur Mammadzada; “Entropy as the Cause of Greenhouse Effect Increase” project by BHOS third year student studying in Chemical Engineering Program, Vusal Guluyev; “Future Coming with the Engineers” project by BHOS third year student studying in Chemical Engineering Program Anar Badalbeyli; “Young 3D Printer Engineers” project by BHOS fourth year student studying in Process Automation Engineering Program, Elvin Ismayilov; “Young Web Programmers of Azerbaijan” project by BHOS fourth year student studying in Process Automation Engineering Leyli Abbasova; “Young Drone Engineers” project by BHOS fourth year student studying in Process Automation Engineering, Azar Omarov.

It is envisaged to realize three projects which came winning owing to the partnership of BHOS students’ youth organization at BHOS. The projects are more focused on technical fields oriented to increase engineering skills. In the frames of the projects there will be organized interesting workshop, excursions and presentations. Participants will learn to work in team during trainings gaining valuable programing experience. The involvement of youth between 15-30 years old in projects is specially notable.