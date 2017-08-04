Central banks of Russia, Iran ink co-op deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 4

Trend:

Central Bank of Russia (CBR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) at a meeting of the working group for financial and banking cooperation of the Russia-Iran permanent commission on trade and economic cooperation, TASS reported Aug. 4, citing the CBR’s message.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues was discussed, including the work on development of banking infrastructure, mutual opening of correspondent accounts by the two countries’ credit organizations and others.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of CBR Dmitry Skobelkin and the Deputy Chairman of CBI Gholamali Kamyab, and attended by the representatives of both countries’ central banks, major (Russian and Iranian) credit organizations, Ministry of Economic Development and Foreign Ministry of Russia.