New UNDP rep takes office in Uzbekistan

2017-08-04 15:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov received Helena Fraser, the newly appointed UN resident coordinator and UNDP permanent representative in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

Fraser presented a letter of appointment from the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Minister Kamilov.

During the meeting, Kamilov and Fraser discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

The parties noted that the recent visits of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to Uzbekistan and their negotiations with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev testified to the increase in attention that UN pays to Uzbekistan, as well as the Central Asian region in general.

Two sides also emphasized that, the Strategy of actions on five priority areas of development for 2017-2021, which was adopted by Uzbekistan, as well as the Strategic Development Goals for 2016-2030, approved by the UN General Assembly are united by the main principle – human interests are above all.

Minister Kamilov handed over the draft of the cooperation development plan between Uzbekistan and the UN for 2017-2020 for consideration.

The sides also exchanged views on certain global and regional issues, including the agenda of the forthcoming international conferences in Uzbekistan, under the auspices of the United Nations.

Minister Kamilov handed over for consideration the draft cooperation development plan between Uzbekistan and the UN for 2017-2020.

The sides also exchanged views on certain global and regional issues, including the agenda of the forthcoming international conferences in Uzbekistan under the auspices of the United Nations.