Uzbek state committee: GDP up by 7% in 1H17

2017-08-04 16:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s GDP rose by seven percent in January-June 2017 as compared to the same period of 2016, according to the data of the country’s State Statistics Committee.

Meanwhile, the volume of production of industrial goods went up by 7.6 percent, agriculture (including fishery and forestry) – by 5.8 percent, construction works – by 8.7 percent, retail trade turnover – by 11.1 percent, services – by 11.6 percent, and investments in fixed capital rose by 8.3 percent.

The country’s freight turnover increased by 2.9 percent and passenger turnover – by 5.2 percent in 1H17.

As it was previously reported, Uzbekistan’s GDP increased by 7.8 percent in 2016. Production of industrial goods rose by 6.6 percent, agricultural products – by 6.8 percent, and the volume of investments put in to the economy went up by 9.5 percent.

The Uzbek government plans to ensure the growth of economy by 7.8 percent, production of industrial goods – by 8 percent, agricultural products – by 6.2 percent and the volume of investments – by 9.6 percent in 2017, as compared to 2016.